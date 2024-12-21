China's wind power installed capacity sees expansion amid green transition push

Xinhua) 11:16, December 21, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of wind power has continued to grow as the country accelerates its push for a green transition, official data showed Friday.

Wind power installed capacity in the country reached 490 million kilowatts at the end of November, rising 19.2 percent year on year, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

Solar power capacity surged 46.7 percent to about 820 million kilowatts last month, the data showed.

China's new energy industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, maintaining a double-digit annual growth rate.

Since 2013, the country's wind power installed capacity has grown sixfold, while that of solar power has surged more than 180 times. Annual new installations in China account for over 40 percent of the global total, making a significant contribution to the world's green development.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council, an international trade association for the wind power industry, China added 75 gigawatts of wind power installed capacity in 2023, accounting for nearly 65 percent of new wind power installed capacity worldwide.

In a tone-setting annual economic work conference last week, China's policymakers pledged to accelerate the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development next year.

To achieve the country's dual carbon goals, China will tighten control over the consumption of fossil fuels, work faster to develop a new energy system, and promote the integrated development of hydro, wind and solar power, said an official from the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)