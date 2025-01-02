China's first energy law officially enforced to ensure national energy security, promote green transition

Global Times) 10:04, January 02, 2025

China's first energy law officially came into force on Wednesday. Officials and experts highlighted that, as the world's largest energy producer and consumer, China's first comprehensive energy law fills a critical legislative gap in the sector, which helps ensure national energy security and serves as a cornerstone for promoting a green and low-carbon transition.

The law was officially passed on November 8, 2024. It consists of nine chapters, including contents concerning energy planning, energy development and utilization, the energy market system, energy reserves and emergency response, energy technology innovation, supervision, as well as management and legal responsibilities, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The energy law explicitly sets the goal of "actively and steadily advancing carbon peak and carbon neutrality" in its legislative purpose. For the first time, it legally stipulates in the general provisions the need to "accelerate the establishment of a dual control system for both total carbon emissions and intensity." Additionally, the energy law specifies the requirements for energy companies and users to be equipped with carbon emission measurement devices.

China has announced that it will peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Also, for the first time, the energy law includes hydrogen energy in national legislation, clearly defining hydrogen's role as an energy source, according to CCTV news. It also establishes the legal status of green certificates, encourages users to prioritize the use of renewable energy, and supports the development of new technologies, business models, and innovations such as advanced energy storage, smart microgrids, and more.

Currently, the international energy security situation is complex and challenging, while domestic energy development and transition face a range of evolving issues. As China embarks on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, the nation's energy security faces a series of risks and challenges, an official from the National Energy Administration said in a statement while explaining the law.

It takes into account the trend of continued growth in energy demand driven by high-quality economic and social development. It balances both current and long-term needs, as well as traditional and new energy sources, and establishes comprehensive regulations for the development, utilization, production, supply, and consumption of various energy types, the official said.

Previously, China had enacted several individual energy laws and regulations, such as the electricity law, coal law, energy conservation law, renewable energy law, and urban gas management regulations.

Energy is a unique commodity, much like food, as it is essential to ensure its security, Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"It legally recognizes many practices in the market, offering a clear roadmap for ensuring energy security while driving the energy transition," Lin said.

China's energy security capacity and green low-carbon development level were further strengthened in 2024, with the energy self-sufficiency rate maintained at over 80 percent, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing head of the NEA Wang Hongzhi.

In 2025, the NEA will vigorously promote the development and utilization of wind and solar power, with an additional 200 million kilowatts of installed wind and solar capacity expected for the year. Renewable energy consumption is projected to exceed 1.1 billion tons of standard coal, Wang said.

