Commentary: Geopolitical calculations threaten global renewable energy transition

Xinhua) 10:05, January 18, 2025

CAIRO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Transition to renewable energy, a global imperative driven by the urgent need to combat climate change, requires unprecedented international cooperation and the abandonment of geopolitical calculations.

The Abu Dhabi World Future Energy Summit this week brought together world leaders and more than 50,000 energy industry insiders to discuss the transition to renewable energy. At the same time, California is burning -- yet again. The raging wildfires underscores a glaring truth: climate change is a reality, a destructive force that is wreaking havoc on the planet.

The world is already seeing the damage. From wildfires to floods, climate-related disasters are remarkably more frequent these years, impacting more population across the globe.

Driven by this urgency, many countries are accelerating the shift to clean energy sources to cut carbon emissions. Even in the Middle East, fuel energy powerhouses like the United Arab Emirates are investing heavily in clean energy.

Al Dhafra Solar PV Power Plant is a good example. Built in partnership with China, it is the world's largest single-site solar farm, generating enough electricity to power 200,000 homes while significantly cutting carbon emissions. It is a giant leap for a country synonymous with oil, and it is part of a broader shift in the region.

Across the Middle East and beyond, Chinese-backed renewable projects are providing solutions where they are needed most. In Egypt, Morocco and Jordan, for example, Chinese solar and wind initiatives are not only reducing carbon footprints but also helping save precious water resources.

China is also conducting cooperation with partners in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South America and Africa. By mid-2024, China had signed over 50 South-South climate cooperation agreements with 42 developing countries, sharing technology, training local talent and building expertise. This cooperation model goes beyond aid. It is empowerment that will enable countries to take control of their energy future.

China is also making renewable energy more accessible. China's innovation, backed by massive investments, has reduced the costs of renewables to a mere fraction. Over the past decade, the price of solar power has dropped by 90 percent. Clean energy is no longer a luxury for the rich -- it is becoming accessible to everyone.

Ironically, certain industrialized countries, which bear the greatest historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions, are obstructing China's efforts -- often through protectionism out of geopolitical calculations.

The United States, a self-claimed leader in climate action, has imposed steep tariffs on Chinese solar panels and electric vehicles, labeling them as "unfair competition." In doing so, the United States is not only violating international trade rules but also undermining the collective fight against climate change.

If the climate crisis has taught the world anything, it is that no country is immune and no country can solve the issue alone. The real challenge now is for all countries to set aside zero-sum thinking and political rivalries.

The stakes are too high for anything less than full-throttle global cooperation, because, in the end, climate change does not recognize borders.

