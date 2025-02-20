Chinese, Italian companies collaborate to drive new energy technology innovation

Xinhua) 08:55, February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China Iron &Steel Research Institute Group (CISRI) and Italian multinational company RINA signed a cooperation agreement in Beijing on Tuesday to strengthen collaboration in technological innovation in new energy, according to CISRI.

Under the agreement, the two parties will concentrate on key energy sectors and critical material technology needs, and establish an international cooperation platform dedicated to the research, evaluation, and engineering application of advanced materials.

Additionally, they will deepen collaboration in areas such as technical consulting to enhance integrated solutions for the full lifecycle of new energy material technologies.

These initiatives are designed to support China's efforts to build a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system while driving the high-quality development of the new energy industry.

CISRI, a high-tech enterprise specializing in metallurgical and materials technology, focuses on advanced materials development, metallurgical process innovation, and engineering services. It is committed to advancing materials technology and industrial upgrading, serving industries such as aerospace, energy and transportation.

RINA, a multinational company, offers a wide range of services in energy, maritime, certification, and transportation. Its technical expertise, strategic layout, and project experience are highly regarded within the industry.

