China-Africa forum highlights cooperation, academic ties in Cairo

Xinhua) 11:18, February 27, 2025

ISMAILIA, Egypt, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd China Lecture in Cairo convened over 200 Chinese and Egyptian academics and officials on Wednesday to discuss deepening China-African cooperation in advancing the Global South's modernization, co-hosted by the China-Africa Institute and Egypt's Suez Canal University Confucius Institute.

Held under the theme "Deepen China-Africa Cooperation to Spearhead the Global South's Modernization," the forum focused on strengthening bilateral ties between China and Egypt, expanding scholarly exchanges, and bolstering intellectual support for developing nations' modernization efforts.

Discussions emphasized improving the quality and efficiency of China-Africa partnerships amid shifting global dynamics.

"Suez Canal University has maintained a robust partnership with Chinese academic institutions for years," said university president Nasser Mandour, who described the event as a platform to "reinforce mutual understanding" between the two nations.

Hassan Rajab, director of the Confucius Institute at Suez Canal University, underscored cultural diplomacy as a "cornerstone" of China-Africa relations, linking it to Beijing's Global Civilization Initiative.

Zhou Yunfan, vice president of the China-Africa Institute, echoed calls for solidarity, noting that developing countries "share a common mission" in pursuing modernization and require closer academic collaboration.

Ali El-Hefny, vice chairman of the Egypt-China Friendship Association, reiterated China's role as a "strategic and reliable partner" to Africa, citing Egypt's ties with Beijing as a model for South-South cooperation. He urged sustained efforts to expand mutually beneficial initiatives.

