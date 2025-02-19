Interview: Africa-China cooperation key to addressing current challenges, says former South African diplomat

Xinhua) 13:25, February 19, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Africa-China cooperation is critical to tackling the pressing challenges facing the world today, former South African diplomat Gert Grobler has said.

"We are currently living in an increasingly unstable and complex world," Grobler said in a recent interview with Xinhua as the African Union convened its 38th Summit in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. "What we need and what is happening, given the growing relationship between Africa and China, is the need to build cooperation, not only Africa-China, but also in the Global South."

Grobler, who served as South Africa's ambassador to Spain, Japan, and Madagascar, noted that the current global landscape is marked by protectionism, isolationism, and the erosion of multilateralism, particularly from Western countries.

"We are living in an unfair and unjust world between the United States and other Western countries," Grobler said.

However, he expressed confidence that through the strengthening of Africa-China ties and broader cooperation in the Global South, these challenges could be effectively addressed.

According to Grobler, the increasing influence and role of the Global South will enable Africa and China to collectively navigate these difficulties. He pointed to China's various global initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, which he described as "constructive and effective" mechanisms that contribute to a fairer and more just global order.

"All the Global South countries and various parts of the international community have accepted these constructive initiatives by China," he said. "We will continue ... to work with China to contribute to peace and to increasing the effectiveness of multilateralism in the world."

"What we are now seeing from the United States is withdrawal, protectionism, and walking away from multilateralism," Grobler said, stressing that in that context, cooperation between Africa and China and in the Global South is of growing significance.

China has said it will always be a member of the Global South, a reliable long-term partner of fellow developing countries, and a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development, standing ready to go hand in hand with fellow developing countries toward modernization.

"China is one of the leading global powers and the second-largest economy, while Africa, with its growing population and demographic dividend, has vast potential," he noted. "Together, Africa and China have a very important role to contribute not only to global peace but also to economic growth and development."

The former diplomat particularly emphasized the importance of the six proposals for jointly advancing modernization and 10 partnership actions proposed at the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), describing them as the "cornerstone" of the future Africa-China relationship.

"Through platforms like FOCAC, the BRI, and even the G20, we see strong multilateralism at play, contributing to global peace, stability, and economic growth." said Grobler.

Looking ahead, Grobler stressed the need for Africa and China to ensure the effective implementation of these mechanisms to realize their full potential. He also pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to integrate over 1.4 billion people across the continent into a unified market.

Trade between Africa and China reached 282 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, with China accounting for about 20 percent of all foreign direct investment in Africa, noted Grobler. Moreover, he highlighted China's commitment to supporting the AU's 50-year continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are vital for the continent's long-term development.

"China is constructively involved in its implementation, presenting a significant opportunity for deeper cooperation," Grobler added.

