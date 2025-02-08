China-Africa digital education center launched at Kenyan university

Xinhua) 08:50, February 08, 2025

NAIROBI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa digital learning center was launched on Friday at the Open University of Kenya in Konza Technopolis city, about 65 kilometers southeast of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Faculty members from the Open University of Kenya and Donghua University of China graced the ceremony of the China-Africa Regional Cooperation Center for Digital Education and the University of China's Open Learning Center.

Elijah Omwenga, vice-chancellor of the Open University of Kenya, said the launch of a digital skills development hub marked a milestone in Sino-Africa collaboration in the field of education.

In September 2024, Donghua University and Open University of China signed a memorandum of understanding with Open University of Kenya to strengthen collaboration in digital education, said Omwenga.

"The collaboration has four areas of focus, one of which is to host the Open Learning Center and the China-Africa Regional Cooperation Center for Digital Education," Omwenga said.

"Further it will include aspects of staff capacity building, development of both academic and non-academic programs, co-offering of the programs among other activities of mutual interest," he added.

Zhao Mingwei, director of the International Cooperation Office at Donghua University, said the launch of the digital learning center reaffirmed the vitality of Sino-Africa cooperation in the field of education and skills development.

Both China and African partners are aligned in their quest to attain the fourth industrial revolution, necessitating practical cooperation to build the capacity of key players in the digital economy such as youth, Mingwei said.

"We anticipate joint online programs that will break the geographical barriers and enable students and educators from both sides to share knowledge and experiences," Mingwei said, adding that the digital learning center will act as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual understanding in a digital era.

Josphat Mwasiagi, coordinator of the project management unit at Open University of Kenya, said the launch of the flagship digital education center will hasten Kenya's transition to a resilient knowledge-based economy.

Wang Xiangxu, deputy dean of the College of International Education at Open University of China, said that cutting-edge courses will be offered at the pioneer digital learning center in Kenya, upskilling the youth and broadening their worldview.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)