China congratulates Youssouf on election as African Union Commission chairperson

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday congratulated Djibouti's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf on his election as the new African Union Commission chairperson.

Youssouf, elected for the 2025-2028 term, will succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat, the outgoing chairperson and former Chadian prime minister, who has completed his two-term, eight-year tenure leading the 55-member bloc.

The African Union (AU) is a banner of strength through unity for Africa and an important platform for international cooperation, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press briefing.

Guo said that China views its relationship with the AU from a strategic and long-term perspective. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent congratulatory messages to the AU Summit for 13 consecutive years and met with the then AU leader during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which fully speak to the high level of China-AU relations.

Currently, peace and development in Africa faces new opportunities and challenges, said Guo.

"China is willing to work closely with Youssouf and the new AU Commission, continue to support the AU's leading role in advancing African integration and sending out a stronger voice in international and regional affairs, jointly promote the in-depth development of China's relations with the AU and Africa, and spearhead the effort of the Global South to seek strength through unity and achieve modernization together," said the spokesperson.

