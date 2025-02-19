China sends humanitarian aid to Gaza through Jordan

Xinhua) 09:06, February 19, 2025

Trucks loaded with Chinese aid get ready to set off from the warehouse of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in Zarqa, Jordan, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Jordan and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization held a departure ceremony on Tuesday for a humanitarian aid shipment to the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian assistance provided by China will be transported from Jordan to Gaza via land borders. The emergency aid, consisting of 60,000 food parcels, will be delivered in six shipments. The initial shipment, which includes about 12,000 food parcels, will be handed over to the World Food Programme, the Palestine Red Crescent, and other relevant organizations once the shipment reaches Gaza.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said that China, as a friend of the Palestinian people, has provided multiple aid shipments to Gaza, and will continue to provide further assistance to the Palestinian people.

For his part, Hashemite Charity Organization's Secretary-General Hussein Shibli expressed his deep gratitude to China for its support for Gaza residents, expressing his hope for further cooperation with China in the coming days to help those in need in the enclave.

A worker prepares the truck loaded with Chinese aid at the warehouse of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in Zarqa, Jordan, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)