Construction of 2nd Chinese gold miners memorial garden underway on New Zealand's West Coast

Xinhua) 10:52, February 27, 2025

WELLINGTON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the Chinese Gold Miners Memorial Garden in the town of Kumara on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island is well underway to commemorate the contribution of the early Chinese gold miners to the local community.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying, Chinese enterprises representatives, New Zealand politicians and community leaders gathered in the township of Kumara on Wednesday to attend the sponsorship ceremony for the construction of the memorial garden.

At the ceremony, Chinese Consul General He Ying expressed her gratitude to the generosity of those who donated, sponsored and supported the construction of the Kumara garden.

"This garden, a symbol of history, stands as a testament to the enduring bond between the Chinese and New Zealand communities," she said, adding the Chinese ancestors came to New Zealand in pursuit of the "gold rush dream" more than 160 years ago. The Westland was once home to Chinese gold miners, most of whom came from South China's Guangdong Province.

The Chinese gold miners contributed significantly to the local economy through their hard work, and their presence also turned a new chapter in the relationship between China and New Zealand, she said.

The Kumara garden was the second of its kind on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island after the Ross Chinese Gold Miners Memorial Garden was officially opened in April last year in the town of Ross, about 55 km from Kumara. The Ross garden was completed after more than 10 years of preparations and nearly six years of construction.

The construction of the two memorial gardens was made possible thanks to the support of the New Zealand government and the Westland district council, which allocated land from Ross and Kumara, she said.

The Kumara garden is hoped to become a new cultural landmark and for local children to learn about history, leaving visitors with an unforgettable memory of Kumara, she said.

Maureen Pugh, a member of the New Zealand Parliament who has been continuously engaging and supporting the construction of the gardens, said this project would never have got off the ground without the support of the Chinese embassy, the Guangdong Association, and the local community people who have never lost faith in this project being completed.

Steven Wong, president of the New Zealand Chinese History and Culture Association Incorporated, said his great-grandfather came to New Zealand during the gold mining period in the 1860s, and that his family's story reflects the history of the West Coast gold rush in New Zealand, which prompted the creation of the Ross Township in 1865.

He said the memorial gardens are important links of historical inheritance between China and New Zealand.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)