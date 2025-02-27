Chinese FM holds talks with New Zealand deputy PM

Xinhua) 08:26, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China-New Zealand relations have maintained sound, steady development and have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries.

China is ready to work with New Zealand to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen strategic communication, and push forward their comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Wang noted that the two sides should adhere to the principle of mutual respect and the correct understanding of each other, and become partners with mutual trust. Certain specific differences can be resolved properly through constructive dialogue.

Wang said that the two countries should upgrade their economic and trade cooperation, launch negotiations on the negative list for trade in services as soon as possible, and work together to create new growth engines such as artificial intelligence and the green economy.

Wang said that China has implemented a unilateral visa-free travel policy for New Zealand, and hopes that New Zealand will continue to provide a good environment for Chinese students and overseas Chinese citizens.

The Asia-Pacific region is the shared home of China and New Zealand, and China respects New Zealand's traditional relations with Pacific island countries, Wang said.

Noting that China is an important partner of New Zealand, Peters said that New Zealand will, as always, adhere to the one-China policy and looks forward to developing closer exchange practices with China at all levels. New Zealand also stands ready to strengthen exchange and cooperation with China in fields such as the economy, trade, agriculture and defense, as well as Antarctica, and to deepen communication and coordination on regional and international affairs.

New Zealand is willing to strengthen cooperation with China within multilateral institutions, and to push for the greater development of bilateral relations, Peters said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)