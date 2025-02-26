Chinese VP meets with New Zealand deputy PM

Xinhua) 16:41, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said that leaders of both sides met on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting last November, providing strategic guidance for the continued development of China-New Zealand relations from a new starting point.

Noting that as the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership enters its second decade, Han said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-New Zealand relations and stands ready to work with New Zealand to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, enhance mutual understanding, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership.

Peters, meanwhile, said that New Zealand attaches importance to developing relations with China and is willing to strengthen dialogue, enhance understanding, and deepen economic and trade cooperation as an active partner of China.

