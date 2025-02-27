Chinese automaker expands vehicle financing options in Indonesia through bank, leasing partnerships

Xinhua) 10:15, February 27, 2025

JAKARTA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Geely has partnered with several leading banks and leasing companies in Indonesia to expand access to vehicle financing for Indonesian consumers, according to a press release by Geely Auto Indonesia on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Geely has introduced two key financing schemes to facilitate vehicle purchases for both dealers and consumers. The dealer financing scheme streamlines the purchasing process of wholesale vehicle units from dealers to Original Equipment Manufacturers. Meanwhile, the retail financing scheme offers consumers flexible and competitive financing options.

Victor Gao, CEO of Geely Auto Indonesia, said that Geely's success at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2025, held from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, reflected strong market enthusiasm for the brand's products.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to ensure that more consumers can access Geely vehicles with flexible and competitive financing options. We appreciate the support from our banking and leasing partners in making this initiative possible," he noted in the press release.

Andi Syaiful Wahdi, enterprise banking business head of Bank Danamon Indonesia, echoed this sentiment: "Through this partnership with Geely, we hope to provide more inclusive financing solutions that reach a broader consumer base," he said.

With expanded financing support, Geely remains optimistic about continuing to offer an easier and more affordable vehicle ownership experience for Indonesian consumers.

