China's passenger car industry sees stable growth in January

February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger car industry maintained steady growth in both output and sales in January, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Last month, the passenger car output logged a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent to stand at 2.15 million units, while its sales ticked up 0.8 percent to 2.13 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In a breakdown, multi-purpose vehicles rose by double digits from the same period last year in both output and sales, while output of sports utility vehicles saw a marginal growth.

Exports of passenger cars soared by 7 percent year on year to reach 395,000 units during the same period, while its domestic sales dipped by 0.5 percent year on year, the association said.

