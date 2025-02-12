Home>>
China auto industry revenue rises 4 percent, passes 10 trillion yuan mark in 2024
(Xinhua) 09:10, February 12, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile industry revenue grew 4 percent to surpass 10.6 trillion yuan (about 1.48 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed Tuesday.
The sector showed accelerating growth momentum in December 2024, when revenue increased 13 percent year on year to 1.19 trillion yuan, outpacing the full-year growth rate.
In 2024, the auto industry maintained a steady 4.3 percent profit margin while navigating market transitions, and lithium battery manufacturers posted a 48.5 percent profit surge, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
- Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
- Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- China's passenger car sector logs steady growth in January
- China's second-hand vehicle transactions up 6.52 pct in 2024
- Toyota to set new wholly owned firm in Shanghai, showing Chinese market’s attractiveness
- Toyota to build Lexus factory in Shanghai
- China remains key market for British carmakers, says auto industry leader
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.