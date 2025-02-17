Chinese, European auto industries have great cooperation potential: commerce minister

Xinhua) 10:47, February 17, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Auto industries in China and Europe have solid foundations and great potential for cooperation, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Friday.

China welcomes European car manufacturers to increase investments and deepen their presence in the Chinese market, Wang said during a video call with Ola Kallenius, president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) and chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Wang said that a proper settlement of the European Union's anti-subsidy case against Chinese electric vehicles aligns with the interests of both China and Europe, as well as the broader expectations of the industry.

The ACEA and Mercedes-Benz Group should continue to play an active role and urge the European Commission to make a political decision as soon as possible, Wang said, while also expressing the hope that the European side will work with China and reach a constructive solution acceptable to both sides at the earliest date possible.

While expressing his support and expectation for the two sides to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation at an early date, Kallenius said that Mercedes-Benz Group will uphold its long-term commitment to the Chinese market and further deepen its cooperation with China.

