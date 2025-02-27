Interview: China a key player in global "innovation landscape," says Mercedes-Benz CEO

This undated file photo shows Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group and president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. (Xinhua)

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is a key player in global innovation, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group Ola Kaellenius has said.

As the German company celebrates its 20th anniversary in China, it underscores China's vital role as an innovation hub, shaping both its operations in China and its global strategy.

"China is a home away from home for us," said Kaellenius, who assumed leadership of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association on Jan. 1, 2025.

Since entering the Chinese market in 2005 with local passenger car production and R&D operations, Mercedes-Benz has consistently invested in innovation and growth.

"We committed early to China, have grown in China, have been successful in China," Kaellenius said in a recent interview with Chinese media.

In March 2024, Beijing Benz, the joint venture between Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz, marked the milestone of producing its 5 millionth vehicle. Later in September 2024, Mercedes-Benz and its Chinese partners announced an additional 14 billion yuan (about 1.92 billion U.S. dollars) investment to expand their product offerings in the region.

According to Kaellenius, China's importance extends far beyond its status as the world's largest car market.

Over the years, the German automaker has strengthened its R&D activities in China through collaborations with tech, innovation and supply chain partners.

The company has successfully integrated its Chinese R&D into its global innovation network, with China being a key pillar.

China serves as "an innovation hub, not just for China, but also for the world," Kaellenius said.

By tapping into China's robust electric mobility supply chains, Mercedes-Benz has enhanced vehicle digitalization with a focus on automated driving and in-car entertainment to bolster its market presence.

In China's highly competitive automotive market, Kaellenius emphasized that Mercedes-Benz places great importance on a long-term strategy driven by innovation and new product development.

He added that it is high-tech and innovative offerings that distinguish the company from its competitors.

Reaffirmed Mercedes-Benz's commitment to zero-emission mobility, which he sees as the industry's ultimate destination, Kaellenius said, "It may not be a straight line and every market goes to the same spot at the same time, but we are on our way towards zero emission and China will play a leading role in this."

This undated file photo shows a Mercedes-Benz's all-electric CLA driving on the Nardo test track in southern Italy. (Xinhua)

