BYD launches hi-tech week in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker BYD on Wednesday initiated a hi-tech week in the Nepali captial, showcasing the latest innovations in electric mobility and its whole brand matrix of electric vehicles (EVs).

The program brings cutting-edge technologies, industry-leading battery advancement and the next-gen EV platform.

As the top-selling EV brand in Nepal, BYD displays at the opening ceremony Shark 6, BAO 5, Yangwang U8, DENZA D9 and Z9GT for the first time in the South Asian country.

At the opening ceremony, the nail penetration test was conducted, and the BYD blade battery passed the test with no smoke and no fire, while the other battery had a high temperature and exploded.

The nail penetration test represents the Mount Qomolangma of safety standards in power battery technology, Zhang Jie, vice general manager of BYD's Asia-Pacific auto sales division, noted at the opening ceremony.

On the occasion, BYD's e-Platform 3.0 designed exclusively for pure EVs, was introduced to the visitors, while Z9GT, BAO 5 and U8 demonstrated, respectively, compass-U turn and automatic parking, passing through a rugged terrain smartly, and 360-degree turn on the spot and auto-adjusting ride height.

During the hi-tech week, the first of its kind in Nepal which shall run until March 2, visitors can gain immersive experiences through hi-tech interactive zones and real-time technology demonstrations.

Expert talks and panel discussions have been scheduled for the event, plus a range of engaging activities for all age groups.

The import of electric vehicles has been growing in Nepal in recent years.

Xie Yu, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, attended the opening ceremony of the event.

