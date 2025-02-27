UNICEF donates over 50,000 USD to children affected by floods in Botswana

Nono Kgafela Mokoka (2nd L), Botswanan minister of child welfare and basic education, receives donation from Joan Matji (2nd R), UNICEF's country representative to Botswana, during a donation ceremony in Gaborone, Botswana, on Feb. 26, 2025. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday provided 700,000 pula (about 50,772 U.S. dollars) in emergency aid to Botswana's Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education to help vulnerable children affected by the recent floods. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday provided 700,000 pula (about 50,772 U.S. dollars) in emergency aid to Botswana's Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education to help vulnerable children affected by the recent floods.

The UN agency has heeded the government's plea to develop child-centered interventions and responses to flooding, said Joan Matji, UNICEF's country representative to Botswana, during the donation ceremony in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

In cooperation with the Botswana Red Cross Society, the donation fund will provide immediate relief and medium-term rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected communities, guaranteeing access to essential services and sanitary support as well as the protection of vulnerable populations.

"We will work with the Botswana Red Cross Society to distribute essential supplies, hygiene kits, safe drinking water in affected areas, oral rehydration salts, with links to health facilities and child protection measures in evacuation centers," said Matji.

Nono Kgafela Mokoka, Botswanan minister of child welfare and basic education, said the donation will go a long way toward assisting almost all the children affected by the floods, particularly those in remote areas, and will expedite the distribution of basic commodities to the affected areas.

A total of 2249 households, including 6423 individuals, 2631 children, and 561 elderly people, were affected, according to Botswana's National Disaster Management Office.

