Chinese state councilor meets UNICEF chief

Xinhua) 15:16, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell in Beijing on Monday.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that China has vigorously developed the cause of children, actively implemented the Convention on the Rights of the Child, constantly improved the well-being of children and promoted their all-round development.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with UNICEF in the fields of basic education, health care, rural revitalization, care and protection for children, and make greater contributions to the global cause of children, she added.

Russell spoke highly of China's great achievements in the field of children's development and expressed willingness to maintain close relations and carry out more in-depth cooperation with China.

