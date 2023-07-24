UNICEF appeals for funding as record 300,000 children enrolled in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

July 24, 2023

DHAKA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Against the odds of displacement, fires burning down learning centers, and Cyclone Mocha's wrath, classrooms in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh are filling up Sunday with children, excited on the first day of school.

Thanks to expanded education opportunities for teenagers and girls, a record 300,000 children are enrolled for the 2023-24 school year, said the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in a statement on Sunday, adding it appeals for 33 million U.S. dollars to urgently support education for the refugee children here.

According to the statement, the new academic year marks the first time Rohingya refugee children of all ages will study under the Myanmar Curriculum.

Since its launch in 2021, this formal curriculum has gradually been expanded, with grades 3-5 and grade 10 opening on Sunday for the first time in the Cox's Bazar refugee camps, significantly increasing learning opportunities for older and younger children, said the statement.

"Rohingya refugee children want to learn, and to turn their hopes and dreams for a better future to actual potential," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh.

"The single most important ingredient for ensuring a safe and dignified return of these children to Myanmar is ensuring that they can continue their education while they are here in Bangladesh," said Yett.

"I urge our partners and donors to stand by UNICEF as we deliver on our promise to provide education for every Rohingya refugee child."

One million refugees, half of them children, have lived in the densely populated camps in Bangladesh since 2017 when they fled violence in neighboring Myanmar. Education for Rohingya refugee children is provided through 3,400 learning centers as well as through community-based learning facilities, according to UNICEF.

In addition to the new opportunities for older children, a dedicated campaign has brought more than 13,000 children who were out of school into the classroom.

Efforts to support adolescent girls to continue their education are key to the record attendance this year, according to the statement.

Due to social norms, parents are often reluctant to send girls to school once they reach puberty.

In response, UNICEF and its partners have worked closely with the refugee community to demonstrate to parents the benefits of education for girls, to provide girls-only classrooms, and to organize chaperoning by female mentors, said the statement.

