Dengue death toll rises to 155 in Bangladesh in 2023

Xinhua) 14:08, July 21, 2023

DHAKA, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has confirmed another nine deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since January to 155, the Directorate General of Health Services (DFHS) reported Thursday.

The deaths include 108 in July and 34 in June.

During the first 20 days in July, according to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, 19,569 more dengue cases were recorded after 5,956 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month.

A total of 1,755 fresh dengue cases including 845 in Dhaka were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Thursday, the DGHS data showed.

The total number of dengue fever cases reported since the start of January reached 27,547.

Against such a grim situation, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

