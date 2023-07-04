Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh offer 550,000 employment opportunities: report

DHAKA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh have so far provided approximately 550,000 employment opportunities in the South Asian country, greatly boosting employment among locals, a report released by the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh has shown.

The Social Responsibility Report of the Chinese Enterprises in Bangladesh, launched here on Sunday, showed that there are 27 Chinese projects in the field of electric power and energy, ensuring that Bangladesh's energy mix is diversified, in addition to 12 highways, 21 bridges and seven railway lines built by Chinese companies in Bangladesh.

Chinese enterprises also took part in various projects such as sewage treatment, river training, surface water treatment and campus development, which significantly helped to improve social development and people's livelihood, said the report titled "China-Bangladesh Partnership, Building Stronger Communities Together."

Over 100 guests, including Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, and Tipu Munshi, the Bangladeshi commerce minister attended the launching ceremony of the report on Sunday.

Munshi applauded Chinese enterprises' important role in Bangladeshi development and China's support towards Bangladesh's infrastructure development, especially providing lots of employment.

For his part, Yao said that inspired by the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh have implemented Global Development Initiative and shared their own experiences and achievements with their Bangladeshi counterparts to help Bangladesh tap its development potential.

During the ceremony, representatives of the Bangladeshi enterprises hailed the social responsibilities of Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh and thanked Chinese enterprises for their contributions to local economic development and the improvement of local people's livelihood.

