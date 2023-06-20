Home>>
Bangladesh seeks BRICS membership: media
(Xinhua) 10:03, June 20, 2023
DHAKA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has formally requested to join BRICS, an acronym of five major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The request was put forward following a meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva last Wednesday, Bangladeshi newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported Monday.
This year's BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in South Africa in August, might include discussions about new membership, according to media.
