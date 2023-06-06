BRICS Women's Leadership Forum held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:34, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese political advisor Shen Yueyue on Monday called for more efforts to facilitate women's development at the opening ceremony of the 2023 BRICS Women's Leadership Forum.

Shen, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of the All-China Women's Federation, noted that China's modernization drive has expanded the prospects for the comprehensive development of women, and injected new impetus into relevant cooperation between BRICS countries.

To facilitate women's development, Shen said we should adhere to the principle of putting people first and an innovation-driven approach, and enhance exchanges and mutual learning so that women can live improved lives and make greater contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The forum was hosted jointly by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the China Chamber of International Commerce.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)