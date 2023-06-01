China ready to bring more like-minded partners into BRICS family: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China supports the BRICS expansion process and stands ready to bring more like-minded partners into the big family of BRICS.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on recent reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Venezuela would like to become part of the BRICS as this association forms a new world order.

As an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS is committed to upholding multilateralism, vigorously advancing the reform of the global governance system and increasing the representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries, Mao said.

"It has become a positive, stable and constructive force in international affairs," she said.

Mao added that China always believes that BRICS is an open and inclusive mechanism and supports the BRICS expansion process. More and more countries have applied to join BRICS and hope to join BRICS cooperation.

"We stand ready to bring more like-minded partners into the big family of BRICS," said Mao.

