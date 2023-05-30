China continues to deepen all-round cooperation with NDB: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:08, May 30, 2023

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said that China stands ready to continue to deepen all-round cooperation with the New Development Bank (NDB) and support it in growing stronger.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to brief on the 8th annual meeting of the NDB, which will be held in Shanghai from May 30 to 31.

"The NDB is a landmark outcome of BRICS cooperation," Mao said, adding that with the support of BRICS members, the NDB has made new positive progress in its business operations, institution-building and membership expansion and become an important emerging force in international multilateral development institutions.

This annual meeting will plan for the development of the NDB going forward, she said.

As the host, China stands ready to continue to deepen all-round cooperation with the NDB and support it in growing stronger, Mao added.

