Home>>
Bangladesh's gov't primary school temporarily closed for heatwave
(Xinhua) 17:01, June 05, 2023
DHAKA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's Primary and Mass Education Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that classroom activities in all the government primary schools nationwide will be closed for four days because of the ongoing heatwave.
The ministry noted the decision was taken considering the health and safety of the children.
The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, pushing temperatures to record levels. The authorities are expected to take further preventive measures if the heatwave continues.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladesh PM slams U.S. visa curbs, sanctions
- COVID-19 leads over half of Bangladesh's poor people into poverty in 2022
- Bangladesh's trade deficit narrows to 14.61 bln USD on falling imports
- Mild earthquake hits Bangladeshi capital, no casualties reported
- Bangladesh exports plunge 16.52 pct to 3.96 bln USD in April
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.