Bangladesh's gov't primary school temporarily closed for heatwave

Xinhua) 17:01, June 05, 2023

DHAKA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's Primary and Mass Education Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that classroom activities in all the government primary schools nationwide will be closed for four days because of the ongoing heatwave.

The ministry noted the decision was taken considering the health and safety of the children.

The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, pushing temperatures to record levels. The authorities are expected to take further preventive measures if the heatwave continues.

