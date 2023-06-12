Air cargo route links China's Nanjing, Bangladesh
NANJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A cargo plane loaded with 17.6 tonnes of textile products recently flew from Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, to Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, the Nanjing Customs confirmed.
This is the first time the eastern Chinese city has launched an air cargo route linking South Asia, the customs said, adding that the route is scheduled to operate regularly every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the annual freight volume is expected to exceed 2,800 tonnes.
"The surrounding areas of Nanjing have a large-scale textile industry with a complete supply chain. The textiles produced here are popular among international customers, and the newly opened air cargo route will offer local enterprises enhanced accessibility for exporting their goods," said Bi Hengfen, a staffer from an international logistics company.
