China, Germany business sectors vow to boost cooperation

Xinhua) 10:23, February 26, 2025

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Around 200 Chinese and German business leaders came together in Stuttgart, Germany this week with the goal of boosting cooperation between the two nations.

Representatives from business associations and enterprises met at the China-Germany Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum on Monday.

The theme of the forum, organized by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), was "New Opportunities for China-Germany Economic and Trade Cooperation in the Context of Global Supply Chain Restructuring."

It has been five months since CCPIT organized a Chinese business delegation to visit Germany, said Ren Hongbin, chairman of CCPIT. He emphasized that the visit aims to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and to deepen practical cooperation between the two nations' business communities, he said.

The CCPIT is willing to join hands with German partners to tap into the potential of trade cooperation, and to continue providing opportunities for high-quality German products such as autos and agricultural machinery to enter the Chinese market and strengthen cooperation in industrial and supply chains, Ren said.

The CCPIT intends to promote the development of bilateral investment, create a good environment for business cooperation, and encourage more competent Chinese companies to invest in Germany, Ren added. This will begin a new chapter in high-level China-Germany economic and trade cooperation, he said.

Despite the rise of trade protectionism, the trend of economic globalization is irreversible, and all parties should strengthen international cooperation based on trust, said Johannes Jung, director of strategy, commercial law, foreign trade and Europe at the Baden-Wuerttemberg Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Increased face-to-face exchanges between the business communities of both countries will help enhance mutual understanding, deepen practical cooperation, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, said Jung.

"As the second and third largest economies in the world, China and Germany have always been trustworthy partners. They have achieved fruitful cooperation in high-end manufacturing, green energy, technological innovation, finance, and pharmaceuticals," Chinese Consul General in Frankfurt Huang Yiyang said.

The economies of China and Germany are highly complementary, and their development philosophies are deeply aligned, allowing both countries to make greater contributions to global economic development, said Huang.

Also at the forum, Lin Shunjie, chairman of China International Exhibition Center Group Limited, presented the third China International Supply Chain Expo, which is set to kick off on July 16 in China.

The company signed letters of intent and cooperation memorandums for the exhibition with German partners like Wolqe GmbH and the China Network Baden-Wuerttemberg.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)