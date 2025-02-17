China to strengthen dialogue, cooperation with Germany: FM

Xinhua) 09:43, February 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the new German government after the upcoming national election to continuously inject new vitality into China-Germany relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

China-Germany relations have maintained good momentum of development and have always been a factor of stability in China-Europe relations, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that China does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs and cherishes the fruits of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Germany.

China is firmly committed to the path of green transformation and sustainable development and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Germany to jointly address global challenges such as climate change, he added.

The Chinese top diplomat also said that multipolarization, the theme of this year's Munich Security Report, is an inevitable trend of historical development.

Facing the current rise of protectionism, resurgence of Cold War mentality and rampant unilateral bullying, China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Germany and other countries to build broad consensus and voice a more unified stance for maintaining international peace and stability, Wang said.

He added that he believes Germany will play an important role in the process of multipolarization.

Baerbock said that Germany attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and that Germany is willing to expand areas of common interest with China to become reliable partners for each other.

The German government adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to continue to strengthen candid communication with China and deepen dialogue and cooperation, she said.

Noting that Germany opposes tariff wars or trade wars, she said that Germany is willing to work with China to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, and looks forward to further strengthening coordination with China on global issues such as green development.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)