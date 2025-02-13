Interview: German official sees trade ties with China as key to stability, growth

Xinhua) 16:46, February 13, 2025

FRANKFURT, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Stable and cooperative trade relations between Germany and China are of great value, benefiting both economic growth and global climate protection, a German official told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Frank Doods, state secretary in the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics, Transport, Construction and Digitization, made the remarks as he reflected on the launch of the China-Europe Express, which connects Europe and China's Yangtze River Delta region.

The first container ship on this route arrived last month in Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony, completing a non-stop voyage in just 26 days -- nearly 20 days shorter than traditional shipping routes.

Doods highlighted the new route's impact, noting that time is a crucial factor for production, sales and supply chains.

"This is a win-win situation for both sides, especially given today's geopolitical uncertainties," Doods said.

A stable and reliable supply chain is essential for the global economy, he added. "As there is an increasing division of labor, we are dependent on one another. We need one another."

Doods expressed hope that the new route would become a milestone in the longstanding trade relationship between Lower Saxony and China, which has seen decades of fruitful cooperation.

He pointed to the automotive industry as a prime example, recalling Volkswagen's entry into China about 40 years ago as one of the first international car manufacturers to establish a joint venture there.

"We've seen a lot of investment on both sides in the past decades," Doods said, noting that trade liberalization and open markets have been key to economic growth for both nations.

Doods stressed the importance of keeping markets open. "It's good for industry development for both sides."

"Looking back on the successful history, I am confident that it will continue to progress well," he added.

Beyond trade and transport, Doods highlighted renewable energy as another growing area of cooperation.

"We are both in the process of transformation," he said. "China's progress in the renewable energy sector is remarkable, and we are a big player with renewable energy in Lower Saxony as well."

Despite the United States' decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the German official reaffirmed his country's commitment to climate action.

"Climate change is crucial for us," he said. "Even when the United States goes another way, we still have to strengthen our development."

He believes that amid global uncertainties, stable and cooperative trade relations not only benefit both economies but also support global recovery and development.

