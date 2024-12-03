China, Germany hold strategic dialogue on diplomacy and security

Xinhua) 08:04, December 03, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock co-chair the seventh round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock co-chaired the seventh round of the China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China has maintained a stable and consistent policy toward Germany, and has always regarded Germany as an important cooperative partner since the establishment of diplomatic ties 52 years ago.

There are differences between China and Germany, but differences should not become obstacles to cooperation or reasons for confrontation, said Wang.

He said that China and Germany, as the world's second and third largest economies, should overcome obstacles, adhere to dialogue and cooperation, abandon the out-dated mentality of Cold War confrontation, and jointly fend off external risks and respond to global challenges.

Noting the broad areas of Germany-China cooperation, Baerbock said Germany attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly abides by the one-China policy.

Baerbock said that in the face of a turbulent world, it is of great significance to maintain candid dialogue and strengthen strategic communication with China, which is conducive to maintaining the right direction of development of bilateral relations and contributing to world peace and stability.

She spoke highly of China's positive role in addressing climate change.

Wang stressed that in order to maintain the steady development of China-Germany relations, it is necessary, first and foremost, to calibrate the strategic understanding.

China is a force for peace, development and stability in the world, with an open, transparent strategy and policy orientation, Wang said, adding that the two sides should adhere to mutual respect and understanding, and carry out mutually beneficial cooperation on this basis.

China-German relationship does not target any third party, and should not be subject to influence by any third party, Wang added.

The EU's imposition of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles violates the principles of fair competition and free trade, and has become a prominent issue between China and the EU, said Wang.

It is hoped that Germany and Europe will view China's development objectively and rationally, adopt an active and pragmatic policy towards China, and properly handle trade disputes through dialogue and consultation.

Baerbock said the German side supports the continuation of negotiations between the EU and China on the issue of anti-subsidy measures for electric vehicles in order to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock co-chair the seventh round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)