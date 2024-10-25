Germany ready to deepen cooperation with China: President Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) meets with Chinese Ambassador to Germany Deng Hongbo in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2024. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with China across various sectors during a meeting on Wednesday with Deng Hongbo, the newly appointed Chinese embassador to Germany. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

BERLIN, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with China across various sectors during a meeting on Wednesday with Deng Hongbo, the newly appointed Chinese embassador to Germany.

During the meeting in Berlin, where Deng presented his credentials, Steinmeier said that Germany places high importance on its relationship with China. He expressed Germany's willingness to further deepen collaboration in various fields and to enhance communication and coordination on international and regional issues.

Deng stressed that bolstering bilateral cooperation aligns with the mutual interests of both countries. He confirmed China's readiness to work with Germany to enhance political trust, expand practical cooperation, and promote the steady, long-term development of bilateral relations.

Deng assumed his new role in Germany on Sept. 9.

