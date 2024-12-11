Interview: Germany-China economic ties a stabilizing force for Europe, says ex-Bundestag VP

BERLIN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The economic ties between Germany and China can provide stability not just for the two countries but also for Europe as a whole, said Hans-Peter Friedrich, former vice president of German Bundestag and chairman of the German-Chinese parliamentary group.

"In times of uncertainty, you need stability," Friedrich told Xinhua in an interview during the 2024 annual forum of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany. "I think the economic relationship between China and Germany can bring stability to both sides and to China and Europe."

Friedrich emphasized Germany's pivotal role in shaping China-Europe relations, noting that as a key player in Europe's economic and political framework, Germany's approach to China-Europe ties is critical.

"The economies of Germany and China work well together, creating significant opportunities for cooperation. There are vast areas for fruitful collaboration, such as ecological technology, health products, and even tourism," he added.

Despite cultural, systemic, and value differences, Friedrich noted that Germany and China have maintained a spirit of collaboration over the past five decades, stressing that focusing on shared interests and fostering dialogue and cooperation are essential for achieving mutual development in a complex international environment.

Reflecting on the successes of globalization, Friedrich praised the global economy's openness in recent decades, which has driven growth and significantly reduced poverty. "These achievements stem from deeper international cooperation, reduced trade barriers, and open markets," he said.

However, Friedrich warned that rising protectionism and new trade barriers pose great threats to globalization.

Global divisions undermine not just economic interests but also humanity's shared future, he said, noting that a fractured international community could jeopardize critical achievements such as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"The mechanisms of global markets have enabled capital to flow where it is most productive, fostering innovation and growth," he said, expressing hope that Germany continues to welcome Chinese investors with open arms, appreciating their ideas, capital, and contributions, while ensuring that German companies and products have fair opportunities in China.

"A balanced trade relationship benefits everyone," he said.

He identified climate protection, clean water resources, and resource management as essential areas where cross-border research cooperation is indispensable. "Knowledge exchange between Germany and China has long been a two-way street, and this cooperation must be further encouraged," said Friedrich.

Looking ahead, Friedrich posed an important question: "Can humanity meet its challenges through confrontation or cooperation?"

He firmly advocated for cooperation and mutual understanding, stressing that hostility has never led to progress. He urged nations to reject confrontation and stay committed to advancing sustainable development goals.

Friedrich expressed optimism for a positive path forward, saying: "The friendship between Germany and China has a bright future."

