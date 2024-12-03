Home>>
Senior CPC official meets German FM
(Xinhua) 10:18, December 03, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday in Beijing.
The two sides exchanged views on closer inter-party exchanges, strengthening political dialogue, promoting the sound and stable development of China-Germany relations, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.
