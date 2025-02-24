China ready to work with new German government to develop ties: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:50, February 24, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the new German federal government to consolidate and develop China-Germany all-round strategic partnership, and welcomes Germany and the European Union (EU) playing an important role in global affairs, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a query about Germany's 2025 federal election.

Lin said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 53 years ago, China has always viewed its relations with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective and adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and seeking common ground while shelving differences.

China is ready to work with the new German federal government to strengthen and develop China-Germany all-round strategic partnership, he added.

Noting that Germany and the EU have global influence, Lin said China is glad to see Germany and the EU playing a significant role in global affairs, supports European integration and the EU's strategic independence, and stands ready to work with Germany and the EU to continue contributing to world peace and prosperity.

