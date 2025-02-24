Lantern Festival celebration held in Wellington, New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:07, February 24, 2025

People are seen in front of snake-shaped lanterns during a Lantern Festival celebration in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 22, 2025. The event was held on Saturday, drawing tourists here to admire lanterns, watch performances, and experience Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

People watch a dragon dance performance during a Lantern Festival celebration in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 22, 2025. The event was held on Saturday, drawing tourists here to admire lanterns, watch performances, and experience Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

People watch music performance during a Lantern Festival celebration in Wellington, New Zealand, on Feb. 22, 2025. The event was held on Saturday, drawing tourists here to admire lanterns, watch performances, and experience Chinese traditional culture. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

