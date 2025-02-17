People celebrate Lantern Festival in Ruhong Village, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:50, February 17, 2025

A dragon dance show is staged in Ruhong Village of Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2025. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, marking the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations. However, in Ruhong Village, people watch opera performance, solve lantern riddles and perform dragon dance to celebrate the festival on the 18th day of the first lunar month. The tradition has been kept and now become a signature tourism attraction. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People watch an opera show in Ruhong Village of Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2025.

People solve lantern riddles in Ruhong Village of Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 15, 2025.

