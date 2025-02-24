Botswana views China as true friend: cabinet ministers

Xinhua) 09:52, February 24, 2025

GABORONE, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has proven to be a good friend of Botswana, fostering deeper ties and seeking more opportunities as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Botswanan cabinet ministers said on Saturday.

Minister for State President Moeti Mohwasa made the remarks at an event organized by the Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana to hand over relief supplies to the country's flood-hit regions.

He expressed gratitude to the association, saying the generous gesture would go a long way toward strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

"It is at times like this you look up to your friends, and true friends step forward," he said, expressing hope for a continued strong relationship between Botswana and China, not only at the state level but also through people-to-people interaction.

The donation included rice, flour, blankets, mattresses, and bottled drinking water.

Speaking at the handover event, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said the relief supplies are exactly what flood victims in Botswana need.

At another donation handover ceremony held Saturday by the Charity Association of Chinese in Botswana, Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale commended the commitment and contributions made by the Chinese community, while Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Nelson Ramaotwana, for his part, praised the Chinese community for its efforts to improve the lives of those in need.

The floods in Botswana have affected around 2994 people, with 1749 people evacuated and a total of seven deaths recorded.

