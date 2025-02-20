Chinese, Somali FMs meet on bilateral ties

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed China-Somalia relations with Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi here on Tuesday.

China stands ready to work with Somalia to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and help Somalia achieve stability and development, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He welcomed the Somali side's active participation in the 10 partnership action plans for China and Africa, which aim to jointly advance modernization and effectively use China's zero-tariff policy for the least-developed African countries.

Fiqi, for his part, said the friendship between Somalia and China has a profound foundation.

He thanked China for upholding justice for Somalia in the international arena.

Somalia firmly abides by the one-China principle and opposes all words and deeds that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Fiqi said.

