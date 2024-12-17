Somalia concludes explosive management training with Chinese support

MOGADISHU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Somali Explosives Management Authority (SEMA) on Monday concluded a training program aimed at tackling the threat of landmines and explosive remnants of war.

Funded by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, the initiative trained 81 participants from federal member states, including Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Banadir, Southwest, Puntland and Jubbaland. The program focused on building collaboration, technical expertise and proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities.

"The lessons we have learned here will be put into practice in our regions, which face daily threats from explosive remnants. China's support shows they understand the risks our civilians face, and for that, we are deeply grateful," said Abdulle Ali Wasuge, a participant from Hirshabelle.

Amina Hassan from Banadir said "China is stepping up in a way many others haven't. Every day, Somali lives are lost to explosions. This training can prevent those tragedies."

SEMA Director General Dahir Abdirahman Abdulle hailed the partnership with China, saying it "underscores our shared commitment to protecting lives. With these new skills, our teams are better prepared to address the challenges posed by explosive hazards, saving lives and fostering stability across the country."

According to the United Nations, more than 1,500 Somali civilians were killed or injured by nearly 600 improvised explosive devices (IED) last year. In 2023 alone, the Somali National Army reported 378 deaths and 451 injuries caused by IEDs.

"These explosive hazards do not just claim lives; they devastate communities, displace families, and hinder Somalia's progress toward peace," Abdulle added.

The training program, conducted in three phases, began in October. The second phase was held from Dec. 12 to 14, followed by the third and final phase from Dec. 14 to 16.

