Seventeen international sci-tech organizations established in China in three years
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In the past three years, 17 international science and technology organizations have been established in China, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).
Among the organizations are the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association, World Robot Cooperation Organization, World Association of Young Scientists, and Asia Simulation Federation.
More than 2,000 experts within the CAST network hold positions in international organizations, said CAST.
CAST has leveraged its role as a channel for non-governmental scientific and cultural exchanges to strengthen cooperation with international counterparts across multiple domains including international academic exchanges and cooperation in science popularization and education.
In 2024, a number of academic societies from the CAST hosted over 1,000 international conferences in China, according to CAST.
The organization said that in 2025, it would continue to advance the optimization of the management mechanism for professional exchanges with foreign scientific communities and expand international non-governmental scientific cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- With less noise, Chinese cities getting quieter
- China's tech leapfrog: The future is now
- China fills technological gap with first large-scale intelligent forest fire rescue training facility
- China-Africa space co-op shows tech’s multipolarization, democratization trends
- Northeast China tech products light up 9th Asian Winter Games
- Robot dog runs 100-meter dash in under 10 seconds
- Hospital 'sky trains'
- Tech companies enhance cooperation on autonomous driving AI LLM
- 'Underwater oil trees' grow in the sea
- Tech from automakers wows CES
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.