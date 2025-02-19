Seventeen international sci-tech organizations established in China in three years

Xinhua) 15:55, February 19, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In the past three years, 17 international science and technology organizations have been established in China, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

Among the organizations are the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association, World Robot Cooperation Organization, World Association of Young Scientists, and Asia Simulation Federation.

More than 2,000 experts within the CAST network hold positions in international organizations, said CAST.

CAST has leveraged its role as a channel for non-governmental scientific and cultural exchanges to strengthen cooperation with international counterparts across multiple domains including international academic exchanges and cooperation in science popularization and education.

In 2024, a number of academic societies from the CAST hosted over 1,000 international conferences in China, according to CAST.

The organization said that in 2025, it would continue to advance the optimization of the management mechanism for professional exchanges with foreign scientific communities and expand international non-governmental scientific cooperation.

