China's tech leapfrog: The future is now
(People's Daily App) 14:25, February 18, 2025
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video titled China's tech leapfrog: The future is now on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo on Sunday. From the perspectives of exploration, expedition, connectivity and intelligence, the video showcases the breakthroughs the country has achieved in recent years.
