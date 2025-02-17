We Are China

Beautiful handmade butter sculptures to greet Tibetan New Year

Ecns.cn) 14:06, February 17, 2025

Craftsmen make butter sculptures to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

As Tibetan New Year draws near, people get busy with their annual shopping.

Butter sculptures are displayed to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

