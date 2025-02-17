Beautiful handmade butter sculptures to greet Tibetan New Year
Craftsmen make butter sculptures to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
As Tibetan New Year draws near, people get busy with their annual shopping.
Craftsmen make butter sculptures to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Butter sculptures are displayed to greet the upcoming Losar, or Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
