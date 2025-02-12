We Are China

Shehuo gala staged to welcome Lantern Festival at International Grand Bazaar

Ecns.cn) 15:24, February 12, 2025

People perform during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Xin)

The gala featuring various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form is staged to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 12 this year.

