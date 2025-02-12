Shehuo gala staged to welcome Lantern Festival at International Grand Bazaar
People perform during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Xin)
The gala featuring various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form is staged to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 12 this year.
Photos
