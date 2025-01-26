Interview: China's Xinjiang deserves more global media appreciation, says Slovak news portal founder

Xinhua) 08:35, January 26, 2025

BRATISLAVA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region deserves more global media appreciation, a Slovak news portal founder has said.

Recalling his trip to China, Peter Vince, founder of the Slovak news portal Netky.sk, said he visited Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, to participate in the 6th World Media Summit (WMS) last October.

Vince said his six-day stay in Xinjiang granted him a closer perspective towards the region. He was particularly attracted by the various modern vehicles with unique designs on the roads of Urumqi, and he photographed them.

China's economic development demonstrates its resilience and vitality, which deserves more publicity and exploration, he said.

Vince later had a factory tour of a Chinese car manufacturer in Xinjiang, where "exclusive top-of-the-range electric cars are produced."

Seeing the production lines, he said he was impressed by the high-quality materials used in the interiors of the vehicles, adding that the vehicle provided an exceptionally comfortable ride during a test drive over rough terrain.

Of the total array of products, there is no shortage of environmentally friendly, energy-saving models, Vince recalled.

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on global media was a hot topic discussed at the WMS. Vince said he was also interested in implementing AI technologies developed in China into the operation of his news portal.

Vince told Xinhua that he thinks Chinese people are disciplined, aspiring and diligent, and they offer "high-quality services in every area."

"This is undoubtedly influenced by both the Chinese mentality and the structure of society and its governance system," he said.

China is a vast country with a long history, rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, Vince said, adding that he was amazed by the stunning scenery of the Tianshan Mountains and Tianchi Lake in Xinjiang.

Inspired by his personal experience and by China's favorable visa-free policy for citizens of countries including Slovakia, Vince said his news portal has been publishing more stories about tourist attractions in China to encourage more Slovaks to travel in China and gain a better understanding of the country.

"I would like to visit China not only for work but also privately, to explore many places as a tourist," Vince added.

