In pics: Shehuo gala at International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi
A woman plays hand drum during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
People perform a lion dance during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
People display papercutting works during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Children perform during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Children play the local string musical instrument dutar during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
People perform during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
People perform during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
People play hand drums during a Shehuo gala at the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2025. The gala, which was attended by 12 performing teams made up of about 1,000 members, featured various shows of Shehuo, a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
