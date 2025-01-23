Xinjiang railway ensures efficient coal transportation for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:43, January 23, 2025

A freight train loaded with coal runs on a railroad in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members of a freight train loaded with coal confirm the departure signal at Hongshaquan railway station in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff worker conducts inspection of a freight train at a loading station at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd. of China Energy Group, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo shows a freight train loaded with coal running on a railroad in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo shows unmanned mining trucks working at an open-pit coal mine in Zhundong economic and technological development zone, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo shows a worker conducting inspection of freight trains loaded with coal at Jiangjunmiao railway station in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member works at the intelligent cloud control center of an open-pit coal mine in Zhundong economic and technological development zone, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work at the intelligent cloud control center of an open-pit coal mine in Zhundong economic and technological development zone, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A freight train gets loaded with coal at a loading station at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd. of China Energy Group, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work at the intelligent control center of a mining company in Zhundong economic and technological development zone, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows freight trains loaded with coal at Jiangjunmiao railway station in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 20, 2025 shows a freight train being loaded with coal at a loading station in Zhundong economic and technological development zone, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo shows a freight train loaded with coal running on a railroad in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo shows an open-pit coal mine in Zhundong economic and technological development zone, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2025. By increasing the number of freight trains, the speed of trains, the load of trains and other measures, the Xinjiang railway has made every effort to ensure efficient coal transportation for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

