Xinjiang's outbound power transmission hits record high

Xinhua) 14:31, January 22, 2025

URUMQI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region transmitted over 126.4 billion kWh of locally generated electricity to other parts of the country last year, hitting a record high.

Of this total, more than 30 percent, or 39.2 billion kWh, came from renewable energy, which helped reduce standard coal consumption by 11.86 million tonnes and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 32.02 million tonnes, along with a reduction of 100,800 tonnes in sulfur dioxide emissions, according to the Xinjiang Power Exchange Center.

Xinjiang has sustained outbound power transmission of over 100 billion kWh for five consecutive years, with an average annual growth rate of 4.6 percent, according to the center. Since 2010, the electricity has been delivered to 22 provincial-level regions across the country.

Xinjiang is rich in energy resources, including wind and solar power, and boasts excessive power generation capacity. With power transmission channels built, the region can transmit and sell some unused power to other parts of China.

